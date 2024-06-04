Beijing assures support on Bangladesh’s BRICS joining

Beijing has appreciated Bangladesh’s interest to join BRICS and assured of China’s active support in this regard.

The assurance came at the 13th round of bilateral political consultations between Bangladesh and China held in Beijing on Monday, a foreign ministry’s press release said here today.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong led their respective side at the consultation.

The consultations focused on consolidating bilateral relations, enhancing economic ties, promoting trade and investment and exploring opportunities for cooperation in multilateral platform.

The Chinese vice minister congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for being re-elected through the national election on January 7 and hoped that under her capable leadership, the Bengali nation will fulfill the dream of “Sonar Bangla”.

Both the sides agreed to work jointly for the upcoming visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China.

In his opening remarks, Foreign Secretary Momen mentioned that Bangladesh attaches significant importance to its relations with China based on shared values, mutual respect and common aspirations.

He recalled the visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to China during 1952 and 1957 and expected the book “The New China as I saw” to be published in Chinese language before the upcoming VVIP visit.

He highlighted the visit of President Xi Jinping to Bangladesh in 2016 which uplifted the relation to “Strategic Partnership of Cooperation”.

The Bangladesh foreign secretary thanked China for their support in infrastructural development which includes several mega projects.

He explained the growing economy of Bangladesh and sought China’s support to facilitate the existing structure of Duty-Free Quota Free (DFQF) access of Bangladeshi products to China.

Momen put emphasis on global cooperation to overcome challenges like pandemic, climate change etc.

He expressed expectation for China’s continued support for the safe and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland.

The Chinese vice minister welcomed Bangladeshi delegation and expressed his deepest sympathy for the damage incurred by the recent cyclone “Remal”.

He recalled Bangladesh Prime Minister’s visits to China since 2010 and her discussion with the Chinese President during last year’s BRICS summit.

Weidong mentioned that the two countries’ embassies in Dhaka and Beijing may work together for the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He underscored the importance of high-level exchanges and people-to-people connectivity.

He conveyed China’s willingness to work together to import mango and other agricultural products from Bangladesh and also to assist skill development of the youths.

China side assured to expedite the repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

Both the sides decided to hold the next bilateral political consultations between the two foreign ministries next year in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh delegation comprised Ambassador of Bangladesh to China Jashim Uddin, Additional Secretary of ERD Anwar Hossain and officials from the Foreign Ministry and Bangladesh Embassy in China.

Officials from Foreign Ministry of China were present on the other side.