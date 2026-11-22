Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has announced plans to create more than 25,000 new entrepreneurs in the country over the next four years. He stated that a special program has been undertaken through the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation to achieve this goal.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on Sunday (November 22) at the inauguration ceremony of the 13th National SME Product Fair at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Tarique Rahman said that to encourage both male and female entrepreneurs, the SME Foundation has adopted a special program named ‘SME Srishti’. Under this initiative, there is a plan to create 100 new entrepreneurs annually in each of the country’s 64 districts. He expressed hope that through this program, more than 25,000 entrepreneurs would be created in the next four years.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the country’s economic progress is not possible without the development of small and medium enterprises. Considering the changed economic situation, the SME policy will soon be presented to the cabinet for approval. The government aims to increase the contribution of cottage, small, and medium industrial sectors to GDP to 35 percent through the implementation of this policy. Additionally, there is a plan to create 2.5 million jobs in this sector.

He further announced that 50,000 entrepreneurs would be trained over the next five years to enhance their skills. A Creative Design Center will be established to improve the design and quality of SME products. Moreover, there are plans for small and medium entrepreneurs to participate in various trade fairs in Singapore and London to boost their international recognition.

Tarique Rahman stated that the government has set a target to elevate the country’s economy to one trillion US dollars by 2034.

Highlighting the importance of becoming entrepreneurs rather than merely seeking jobs, the Prime Minister said that it is not wise to waste time just looking for employment. Instead, individuals should plan to establish themselves as job creators by harnessing the potential of the SME sector.

The Ministry of Industries organized this fair with the theme ‘Prosperity in SME, Growth in Economy’.

Industry Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir presided over the event. Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and FBCCI Administrator Md. Fazlul Haque were present as special guests.