President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir commented that public trust is the true strength of the armed forces. He stated that it is the nation’s expectation that members of the armed forces will carry out their assigned duties with utmost importance to the Constitution of Bangladesh, loyalty to leadership, and national interest.

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made this statement in a message issued on Friday (November 20) on the occasion of ‘Armed Forces Day-2026’, which will be observed tomorrow (November 21).

The President said, “On the occasion of Armed Forces Day-2026, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all members of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force. On this day, I pay deep homage to the memory of all valiant martyrs of the Armed Forces, including the seven Bir Shreshthas, who sacrificed their lives in the Great War of Liberation.”

He further stated, “The valor and sacrifices of the Armed Forces during the Great War of Liberation constitute a glorious chapter in our national history. On this very day in 1971, the Army, Navy, and Air Force launched a full-scale and combined offensive against the enemy, which expedited the final victory of the Liberation War. This unity, valor, and patriotism of the Armed Forces continue to reinvigorate our spirit of independence, sovereignty, and national unity even today.”

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “On this glorious day, I recall with deep respect the valiant freedom fighter, martyred President Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam, whose leadership, foresight, and initiative solidified the institutional foundation, discipline, and professionalism of the developed armed forces of independent Bangladesh. This journey towards modernization of the armed forces was further advanced by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who made significant contributions to the expansion of the forces and the enhancement of their technological and professional capabilities.”

He stated that, in continuation of those efforts, the Armed Forces have today evolved into a skilled, disciplined, and professional force. The current government has undertaken various initiatives to develop the Armed Forces into an even more efficient, powerful, and modern multidimensional force. To address changing global threats and geopolitical situations, the ‘Bangladesh First Policy’ has been adopted for national defense planning and preparedness, enhancing deterrence capabilities, and determining national security strategy.

The President further mentioned that the Armed Forces, in addition to protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty, also play a crucial role in dealing with natural disasters, national crises, and emergency situations. Their professionalism, efficiency, and dedication in UN peacekeeping missions are enhancing Bangladesh’s standing in the international arena. I wish for the continuous progress and success of the Armed Forces, and for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of all members of the forces and their families.