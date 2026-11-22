Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated that the economic development of the country is not possible without the improvement of small and medium industries. He added that the government is working to remove obstacles in the SME sector.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on Sunday (November 22) morning at the inauguration ceremony of the 13th National SME Product Fair-2026 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The Ministry of Industry organized this fair with the theme ‘Prosperity in SME, Growth in Economy’.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and FBCCI Administrator Md. Fazlul Haque were present as special guests at the event. Industry Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir presided over the ceremony.

In his welcome speech, Abdun Nasser Khan, Industries Secretary and Chairperson of SME Foundation, stated that the development of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector is crucial for making Bangladesh’s economic development more inclusive, dynamic, and sustainable.

A total of 380 entrepreneurs participated in this year’s National SME Product Fair.