President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman laid wreaths at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.

On Saturday (November 21), President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir laid the wreath at the beginning of the day. Afterwards, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stood in silence for a while, paying tribute to the memory of the martyrs of the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Liberation War.

Following the President, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman laid a wreath at Shikha Anirban. He stood in silence for a few moments to pay deep homage to the memory of the martyrs of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in the Liberation War. At this time, a smart contingent of the Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a guard of honour; a mournful tune was played on the bugle.

Tributes were also paid on behalf of the three services. At 9 AM, the Prime Minister will attend a reception ceremony for decorated freedom fighters and their descendants.

On this day of the 1971 Liberation War, the Bangladesh Armed Forces were formed through the coordination of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, launching an all-out offensive against the Pakistani occupation forces, which expedited victory in the Liberation War. After the country gained independence, this historic day has been observed annually as Armed Forces Day.