The 13th National SME Product Fair-2026 is set to commence in the capital today, Sunday, with the aim of fostering the development of small, cottage, micro, and medium (CMSME) industries, creating new entrepreneurs, increasing employment, and expanding the market for local products.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the seven-day fair at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Agargaon. More than 450 institutions from across the country are participating in this year’s fair. Approximately 60 percent of these institutions are run by women entrepreneurs.

These details were announced by Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, the Minister of Industries, Textiles and Jute, and Commerce, at a press conference held at the Ministry of Industries on Saturday (November 21). He stated that the CMSME sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, employment, and industrialization.

The Minister informed that, according to the latest survey, there are approximately 11.7 million (1.17 crore) CMSME institutions in the country, constituting about 99 percent of all registered institutions. Approximately 85 percent of the total workforce in the industrial sector is employed in this sector. The employment in this sector amounts to around 34 million (3.40 crore) individuals. Approximately 70 percent of entrepreneurs are located outside Dhaka, and 65 percent are women. This sector contributes about 30 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Khandaker Abdul Muktadir stated that the government is not satisfied with the current contribution of the CMSME sector. The goal is to work towards increasing this sector’s contribution to GDP to 50-60 percent in the coming days. The expansion of business activities by small entrepreneurs will also boost employment and self-employment opportunities.

Entrepreneurs from various sectors, including footwear, leather and jute products, handicrafts, fashion design, agriculture and food processing, herbal products, jewelry, and information technology, will display and sell their products at the fair.

Furthermore, institutions operating under the government’s priority ‘One Village One Product’ initiative will also have the opportunity to participate in the fair to display and sell their goods.

The fair will continue until November 28. It will be open to visitors daily from 10 AM to 8 PM.