On the occasion of Armed Forces Day, the Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force paid a courtesy call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The meeting took place at Bangabhaban on Saturday (November 21) at 7 PM. Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Khondakar Misbah Ul Azim, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan were present at the time.

During the meeting, the tri-service chiefs briefed the President on the various activities of their respective forces. On this occasion, the President extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all members of the Armed Forces and their families on Armed Forces Day.

During the exchange of views, the President stated that the Armed Forces are symbols of the nation’s independence, sovereignty, and national pride. The Armed Forces have been playing a glorious role in preserving the country’s integrity, independence, and sovereignty, as well as maintaining political stability and upholding democracy.

He added that the Armed Forces have stood by the people in every critical moment of the nation. The trust and respect of the three services for democracy are among the fundamental pillars of the state’s inherent strength.

Emphasizing the importance of further strengthening, modernizing, and upgrading the Armed Forces, the President urged the government to take effective measures in this regard.

He expressed hope that members of the Armed Forces would continue to make significant contributions to nation-building, national development, and progress in the future by enhancing their professional skills and capabilities. Relevant secretaries of Bangabhaban were present at the time.