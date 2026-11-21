Prime Minister Tarique Rahman commented that if the democratic government and the armed forces are inspired by the spirit of ‘Bangladesh First’, no one will ever dare to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state. He stated that to protect the nation’s independence, sovereignty, and dignity, the armed forces must work with the same spirit as a democratic government accountable to the people.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while speaking at a reception held at Sena Kunja, Dhaka Cantonment, on Saturday (November 21) on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.

In his speech, Tarique Rahman highlighted the role of martyred President Ziaur Rahman in the 1971 Liberation War. He said that on the night of March 25, when the Pakistani forces began a brutal attack on the independence-seeking people of Bangladesh, Major Ziaur Rahman, then Deputy Commander of the Eighth East Bengal Regiment in Chittagong, declared ‘We Revolt’. He then returned to the East Bengal Regiment and united Bengali-speaking army officers and members, instructing them to participate in the armed struggle.

The Prime Minister mentioned that detailed accounts of these events are found in martyred President Ziaur Rahman’s articles titled ‘The Birth of a Nation’ and ‘Memories of the War of Independence’. There, Ziaur Rahman wrote that on March 26, at 2:15 AM, he addressed the battalion’s officers, JCOs, and soldiers, instructing them to engage in armed struggle and outlining a military plan. These writings were published in special supplements of Daily Bangla in 1972, Weekly Bichitra in 1974, and Daily Desh in 1980, he added.

Tarique Rahman further stated that after giving the instruction to participate in the armed struggle on the night of March 26, Ziaur Rahman again declared independence to the freedom-seeking people from Kalurghat Radio Station on March 27. This declaration spread nationally and internationally through the radio. For this reason, the history of Bangladesh’s armed forces is historically unique and extraordinary.

Emphasizing the importance of the armed forces, the Prime Minister said that the armed forces are symbols of a nation’s independence, sovereignty, honor, glory, courage, and heroism. After independence, deep conspiracies were hatched at various times to tarnish the image of this force, and attempts were made to undermine Bangladesh’s sovereignty.

Referring to November 7, 1975, he said that on that day, the ‘Sepoy-Janata’ (soldiers and people) unitedly thwarted attempts to turn the country into a subservient state. However, the conspirators did not stop. He alleged that the defeated forces of November 7 coalesced under the name of a ‘Mahajote’ (grand alliance) and orchestrated the indiscriminate killing of soldiers in the 2009 BDR mutiny in Pilkhana. He further commented that Bangladesh faced dire consequences thereafter.

Mentioning the popular uprising of 2024, the Prime Minister stated that just as the freedom fighters achieved the country’s independence by sacrificing their lives in 1971, similarly, in 2024, students and the general public protected the freedom of the country and its people through a bloody popular uprising.

He said that in every instance – the 1971 Liberation War, the November 7, 1975 Sepoy-Janata Revolution, and the August 5, 2024 popular uprising – the armed forces played a crucial role in favor of the country and its people.

In the concluding part of his speech, Tarique Rahman reiterated that if the ‘Bangladesh First’ spirit is alive between a patriotic, accountable democratic government and its armed forces, no one will ever dare to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state again.