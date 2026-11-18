Prime Minister Tareq Rahman has announced that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered traffic signals are being installed at 50 new locations in the capital to control traffic congestion and modernize traffic management. He expressed hope that these signals and AI cameras could become operational within the next two months.

The Prime Minister disclosed this information on Wednesday (November 18) in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) in response to a question from Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Member of Parliament for Cumilla-9 constituency.

He stated, “Work is underway to install new AI signals at 50 points in the capital. Signal lights have already been installed at various points, but they are not yet operational. We hope that these traffic signals, along with AI cameras, will be launched within the next two months. Once operational, they are expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka city.”

The Prime Minister further added that in any major city or densely populated area worldwide, traffic congestion is typically observed at two times: in the morning when schools and offices begin, and in the afternoon for two to three hours after schools and offices close. He noted that such situations are normal in large cities globally.

Mentioning that the same scenario is observed in Bangladesh, he stated that despite this, the government is continuously working to alleviate the suffering caused by traffic congestion.