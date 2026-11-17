Garment workers will receive increased wages from December 1. Syed Azad Subhani, Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, stated that there is no doubt about this.

He disclosed this information on Tuesday (November 17) afternoon at an emergency press conference.

At the press conference, the Minimum Wage Board Chairman addressed the current situation in the garment industry, worker dissatisfaction, and the responsibilities of the concerned parties in resolving the ongoing crisis.

Recently, there have been successive incidents of unrest and protests in the ready-made garment industry, centered around the determination of new minimum wages and various demands from workers. This has disrupted the normal operations of factories. In such a situation, the Minimum Wage Board Chairman assured that the increased wages would be implemented from December 1.