Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has criticized the Awami League, labeling the party as ‘Tungipara Limited’. He stated that the Awami League, having transformed into a fallen fascist and mafia force, is now confined to Tungipara. There, they can only attack police stations.

He made these remarks while addressing the National Parliament session on Tuesday (November 17).

The Home Minister said that Awami League activists attacked the home of a Member of Parliament. They also attacked shops belonging to BNP and its front and associate organizations. He further commented that arson and immolation are part of their political activities.

Salahuddin Ahmed alleged that former Awami League ministers, MPs, and leaders are sending messages from across the border to instigate incidents like arson. Attempts are being made to set fires in villages under their instruction.

He stated that the Awami League has never engaged in true politics. They lack a democratic culture. The Home Minister accused them of practicing politics through terrorism, arson, murder, enforced disappearances, oppression, and torture.

He noted that the Awami League’s true character has once again been revealed through their recent actions, stating that the party wants the government to also shoot and kill protesters on the streets, just like them. However, the current government believes in a democratic political culture.

The Home Minister added that the public no longer wishes to witness the scene of protesters being shot and killed on the streets.