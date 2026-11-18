A fire broke out at the Sattola Slum in Mohakhali, the capital. Seven units of the fire service are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

The fire service received information about the fire around 9:30 AM on Wednesday (November 18). A duty officer at the agency’s control room confirmed the information.

He stated that seven fire service units were dispatched to the scene immediately after the report of the fire. They are currently working to bring the situation under control.

However, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not immediately known. There is also no information available regarding any casualties in the incident.