The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved 16 development projects costing BDT 33,298.48 crore. The approved projects include the construction of long bridges on Upazila, Union, and rural roads, construction of a waste collection line for Dhaka’s Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant, nationwide canal and river excavation, river erosion prevention, and upgrading roads to four lanes.

Among the approved projects, 14 are new and two are revised.

These projects were approved at a meeting held on Wednesday (November 18) at the Bangladesh Secretariat, chaired by Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Tarique Rahman.

Of the total approved project cost, BDT 32,863.76 crore will come from government funds, BDT 424.73 crore from project loans, and BDT 10 crore from the implementing agencies’ own funds.

Among the projects approved by ECNEC, the highest expenditure has been allocated to the construction of long bridges on Upazila, Union, and village roads. BDT 8,888.38 crore has been earmarked for this project, to be implemented from 2026 to 2031.

Additionally, an expenditure of BDT 6,922.10 crore has been approved for a project to increase drainage and irrigation facilities through excavation and re-excavation of canals, small rivers, and water bodies nationwide. This project is planned for implementation from October 2026 to June 2030.

The project to construct a sewage collection line for the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant, aimed at improving Dhaka’s sewerage system, has also been approved. The estimated cost for this is BDT 993.64 crore. The project will be implemented from January 2027 to December 2029. Of this, BDT 983.64 crore will be government funding, and BDT 10 crore will come from Dhaka WASA’s own funds.

Seven projects have been approved under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives. These include BDT 2,817.73 crore for the development of important rural infrastructure in Faridpur and Rajbari districts, BDT 5,106 crore for rural infrastructure development in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj districts, and BDT 2,199 crore for rural infrastructure development in Greater Jashore district.

Furthermore, an increased expenditure of BDT 331.76 crore has been approved for the second revision of the rural infrastructure development project in Joypurhat district, and BDT 105.98 crore for the second revision of the third phase of the Rural Livelihoods Project.

Four projects have been approved under the Ministry of Water Resources. These include BDT 491.85 crore for preventing erosion of the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram rivers in Jamalpur district, and BDT 938.25 crore for protecting various areas of Babuganj and Uzirpur Upazilas in Barishal from erosion by the Sugandha and Sandhya rivers.

Additionally, an expenditure of BDT 567.04 crore has been approved for the Goranchatbari Retention Pond and Turag River Protection and Conservation project under the Metro Dhaka project, with BDT 424.73 crore allocated as project loan.

Under the Ministry of Agriculture, BDT 648.55 crore has been earmarked for the small-scale irrigation development project in Joypurhat, Bogura, and Gaibandha districts.

Under the Prime Minister’s Office, an expenditure of BDT 383.69 crore has been approved for the construction of a training center for the National Security Intelligence Agency in Dhamrai, Dhaka. Separately, BDT 495.09 crore has been allocated for an infrastructure development project to address the residential problems of Bangladesh Air Force officers in the Dhaka area.

Under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, an expenditure of BDT 472.37 crore has been approved for upgrading three district highways under the Joypurhat Roads Division to appropriate standards and width, and BDT 1,937.05 crore for upgrading the Mokamtala-Kalai-Joypurhat regional highway to four lanes.

The meeting was also informed about 14 other projects with expenditures less than BDT 50 crore. These projects have already received approval from the Planning Minister.