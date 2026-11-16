Vocational Education Mandatory from Ninth Grade: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated, “We are introducing vocational education in schools and colleges. Vocational education will be mandatory from the ninth grade.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman emphasized technical education, sports, language learning, and environmental awareness alongside academics to develop students into skilled, competent, and humane citizens.

He made these remarks on Monday (November 16) evening, during the break for Maghrib prayers at the Jatiya Sangsad session, while meeting students who had come to observe the parliamentary proceedings.

Addressing the students, the Prime Minister said, ‘All of you must be properly nurtured. We are introducing vocational education in schools and colleges. Vocational education will be mandatory from the ninth grade.’

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Regarding sports, he said, ‘You must also participate in ‘Notun Kuri Sports’. There will be six or seven sports available. You can choose the sport you prefer. Equal importance must be given to sports alongside academics.’

Announcing plans to develop students into multilingual individuals, the Prime Minister stated that everyone must learn another language in addition to their mother tongue. For this, there will be an opportunity to choose a preferred language from among six or seven options, including English, Mandarin, and Japanese.

He urged students to play an active role in keeping Dhaka clean. He also emphasized environmental conservation, sports, and caring for animals and living creatures.

Encouraging tree plantation for environmental protection, the Prime Minister said, ‘You should gift trees to your loved ones on their birthdays. Planting more trees will improve the environment. You might think, ‘What’s in it for me if the environment is good?’ It benefits all of us.’

The Prime Minister further stated that humans are the best of creations. Therefore, one must be responsible towards nature and animals. Alongside academics, students must develop skills, engage in sports, learn languages, and cultivate a sense of social responsibility. With the combination of these qualities, students will be able to develop themselves as capable citizens for the country and society in the future.

On this day, 43 GPA-5 achieving students and six teachers from five educational institutions in Dohar Upazila, 15 twelfth-grade students and four teachers from Manipur High School in Dhaka, and nine students from Chandpur Medical College visited the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and witnessed the parliamentary session, facilitated by Member of Parliament Khondaker Abu Ashfaq (Dhaka-1).

As part of the Parliament building visit, students participated in a brief briefing, library tour, and a photo session at the North Plaza of the Parliament.