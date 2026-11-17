After long anticipation, overcoming various challenges and testing phases, electricity generated by the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has finally been connected to the national grid for the first time. The plant’s first unit experimentally produced 350 megawatts of electricity. This operation was carried out with a plan to supply a maximum of 240 megawatts of electricity to the national grid for a few hours in the initial phase.

On Tuesday (November 17), at 3 PM, with the presence of Mr. Fakir Mahbub Anam, the Minister of Science and Technology, 350 megawatts of electricity from the first unit began to be supplied to the national grid for the first time.

Earlier, Dr. Khalequzzaman, the Deputy Project Director, stated that experimentally connecting electricity to the national grid does not mean that commercial power supply has commenced. The experimental connection is being used to verify the plant’s capability to supply generated electricity to the national grid.

Project-related sources indicate that during the experimental connection, there is a plan to supply a maximum of 240 megawatts of electricity from the first unit to the national grid for a few hours. Following this, the connection will be disconnected from the grid, and necessary tests and examinations of the power plant will be conducted. If everything is found to be in order, it will be reconnected to the grid after receiving final approval from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA).

Several project-related officials, on condition of anonymity, stated that the verification and testing of the reactor, turbine, and other critical equipment have already been successfully completed. According to their plan, the goal is to permanently connect electricity from Rooppur’s first unit to the national grid on November 21. Various relevant departments have been informed about this. However, a temporary experimental connection has been established to identify any potential faults or complications before the final connection.

In nuclear power generation, heat energy from nuclear fuel produces steam from water. This steam then turns turbines under pressure to generate electricity. Initially, the power plant will operate at only 3% capacity. Subsequently, if the production capacity is gradually increased to 25-30%, regular electricity supply to the national grid will be possible. At this stage, approximately 300 megawatts of electricity may be obtained.

Following this, various safety, technical, and capacity verification tests will continue. It may take another five to six months to increase production to full capacity. Commercial production will begin after the experimental electricity supply phase is completed.

Engineer Rezaul Karim, Chairman of the Power Development Board (PDB), stated, “The national grid is ready. We have been asked to have a representative present when Rooppur’s electricity is connected to the grid. Accordingly, we have made preparations.”

Mahmudul Hassan, Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority, said that their approval must be obtained before connecting electricity to the grid. This approval will be granted only after all safety measures are ensured.

Meanwhile, on Monday, at a meeting room in the Ministry of Science and Technology at the Bangladesh Secretariat, an expert delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed satisfaction with the preparedness, capability, management, and response activities for emergency situations at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. This evaluation was part of the IAEA’s “Emergency Preparedness Review Mission” on-site inspection program conducted in Bangladesh.

Sources indicate that the government plans an official ceremony to mark Rooppur’s electricity being connected to the national grid. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Russian President Vladimir Putin may virtually join the event. In that scenario, the official connection of electricity to the grid might be arranged either before or after November 21.

With Rooppur’s electricity connected to the national grid, Bangladesh is on its way to becoming the 33rd country in the world to produce nuclear power. Previously, in October 2023, after nuclear fuel arrived at the project site, the Rooppur power plant was recognized as a nuclear facility. Simultaneously, Bangladesh was included in the list of countries possessing nuclear fuel.

The Rooppur power plant has two units, each with a capacity of 1200 megawatts. A target of generating a minimum of 1150 megawatts of electricity has been set for each unit. After deducting a maximum of 120 megawatts for the plant’s own use, there is a plan to supply at least 1030 megawatts of electricity from each unit to the national grid.

According to the terms of the agreement, if less than the stipulated amount of electricity is supplied, the Russian contracting firm will be subject to penalties. Once both units are fully operational, at least 2060 megawatts of electricity will be added to the national grid.

Meanwhile, the construction and preparatory activities for the second unit are also progressing. If all goes well, there are plans to load nuclear fuel into this unit next year. Once both units are operational, the country’s electricity generation capacity will increase, alongside the potential for reducing load shedding and saving a significant amount of foreign currency on fuel imports. Nuclear power is also expected to have lower production costs compared to oil and coal-based electricity generation.

Built with financial and technical assistance from Russia, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the largest single project in the history of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is implementing the project. The state-owned Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) is responsible for operating the plant.

The original implementation period for the project was until December 2025. Subsequently, the deadline has been extended twice, setting it until June 2028.

According to the original agreement with Russia, despite the extension of the deadline, the contractual cost in Euros or Dollars has not increased. However, due to the appreciation of the dollar exchange rate in the local market, the project cost in Bangladeshi Taka has increased by approximately 26,000 crore Taka. Currently, the estimated cost of the project stands at 138,686 crore Taka.