To maintain overall law and order, ensure public safety, and respond to any unforeseen circumstances across the country, 96 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in seven districts. Additionally, five more platoons of BGB members have been kept on standby.

This information was conveyed in a press release from the BGB headquarters on Thursday (November 19).

According to the press release, among the deployed BGB members, 23 platoons are in Dhaka district, 15 in Chattogram, 6 in Narayanganj, 15 in Gazipur, 27 in Gopalganj, 2 in Mymensingh, and 3 in Faridpur.

Acting under the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the deployed BGB members are carrying out their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies. Security and surveillance have been intensified in various crucial locations, including vital installations and industrial areas.

Furthermore, BGB members are working to prevent activities that could lead to disorder, violence, or pose a threat to public safety.

The press release also stated that technology-driven surveillance is ongoing from the BGB headquarters’ monitoring cell for field-level situation observation and coordination. Live video footage obtained through drones, body-worn cameras, and improvised devices is being constantly monitored for this purpose.

The BGB reported that, in addition to their regular border duties, members are carrying out their responsibilities in the concerned districts with utmost professionalism, discipline, and patience.

The press release further mentioned that necessary precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the public’s lives and property, maintain normal movement and daily activities without disruption, and address any untoward situations.