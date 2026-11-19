Prime Minister Tarique Rahman commented that the fugitive dictator has once again begun plotting to appease his masters across the border. He stated that the people of the country will no longer tolerate the politics of enforced disappearances, murders, and the snatching of voting rights. He also urged everyone to unite against the conspirators.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at a public rally in Mahendranagar, Lalmonirhat, on Thursday (November 19).

Tarique Rahman said that while the government is working for the people, a certain quarter has engaged in conspiracies against the country. Those who once ruled the country for 17 years by pointing guns at the people’s chests have once again started conspiring.

He stated that the people of the country no longer wish to see ‘dummy elections.’ He also questioned why the Teesta and Padma Barrage projects were not implemented despite a long tenure in power.

The Prime Minister further said that the people of the country do not want to return to the politics of enforced disappearances and murders. Those who wish to remain in power by killing people cannot be patriotic. He called upon political parties to unite once again, as they did in 2024, to protect democracy. Addressing the conspirators, he declared that against the subservient forces, there is only one message—’Enough is Enough’.

Presenting development plans at the rally, the Prime Minister announced that 20,000 kilometers of canals would be excavated across the country in the next five years. These canals will be allocated among young people to enable them to become self-reliant through various activities, including fish farming.

Additionally, 256,000 Imams, priests, and religious leaders will receive honorariums this year. Students will be provided with new textbooks and school uniforms, and 7 million students will be brought under the stipend program.

The Prime Minister also announced that gas supply from Khulna to the Rangpur region would be launched within the next few months.