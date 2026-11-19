Prime Minister Tarique Rahman announced plans to launch Bangladesh’s indigenously built satellite into space within the next three years. He stated that Bangladesh would advance by leveraging the talent and innovative power of the country’s youth, rather than relying on foreign technology.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the first National Aero-Genius Competition, organized by Aviation and Aerospace University Bangladesh in Lalmonirhat on Thursday (November 19).

The Prime Minister stated that if the country and its youth lag behind in science, they would fall behind overall. In this age of technology, if young people are provided with modern facilities and necessary support, they can make significant contributions to global innovation. With adequate assistance, the youth are capable of conquering the sky.

He further added that the government has set a target to transform Bangladesh into an aviation hub in South Asia by 2034. To achieve this goal, the talent and innovative strength of the youth must be utilized.

Urging students to innovate beyond conventional thinking, the Prime Minister said that the government would provide necessary support to ensure that the innovative talents of young people are not lost due to lack of assistance.

He also expressed determination to advance Bangladesh in space science by enhancing its indigenous technology and research capabilities.