Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has stated that the government has taken the initiative to keep the cost of sending workers to Malaysia within two lakh Taka.

Referring to the government’s success in restarting the process of sending Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia, the Prime Minister said, ‘The government has largely been able to ensure that the total migration cost for a worker to go to that country is limited to a maximum of two lakh Taka.’

He further added that the government’s discussions and initiatives are ongoing with the aim of keeping the migration costs for Bangladeshi workers at a similarly tolerable level in other Middle Eastern countries.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on Wednesday (November 18) during the Prime Minister’s designated question-and-answer session in the Jatiya Sangsad, in response to a starred supplementary question from Mymensingh-6 constituency MP Md. Kamrul Hasan.

The Prime Minister said that the government is giving special importance to reducing the overall migration costs, including travel, for Bangladeshi workers going abroad for overseas employment.

Referring to discussions with Malaysia to restart the halted process of sending Bangladeshi workers, the Prime Minister said, ‘By the grace of Allah, the government has been able to restart this process.’

The Prime Minister stated that work is underway not only for Malaysia but also for other Middle Eastern countries, to keep the travel costs for Bangladeshi workers within two lakh Taka or at a tolerable level.

Referring to the syndicates in sending workers abroad, which began during the time of the fascist government, the Prime Minister said, ‘The problem of syndicates you mentioned, or cheating people, became rampant during the time of the fugitive dictator. We have seen how their people defrauded the people of this country, embezzling money from them under the guise of sending them abroad.’

He said, ‘You must have noticed that due to the syndicates created by the dictator, many countries had almost stopped, suspended, or in many cases slowed down, taking workers from Bangladesh.’

Earlier, the parliamentary session began at 4:15 PM under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal. According to the day’s agenda, the first 30 minutes were allocated for the Prime Minister’s question-and-answer session.

The fourth session of the Jatiya Sangsad began on November 9. According to the decision of the Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee, this brief session concludes on Wednesday with the Prime Minister’s closing statement.