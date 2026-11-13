Government Plans to Launch Circular Waterway Around Dhaka: Shipping Minister

The government has undertaken an initiative to launch a circular waterway system around Dhaka by freeing its surrounding rivers from encroachment and pollution. To this end, plans have been made for riverbank conservation, construction of walkways, control of pollution sources, and the introduction of modern water vessels and river stations. Shipping, Road Transport and Bridges, and Railways Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam stated that if the ongoing activities are implemented quickly, it will be possible to establish a circular waterway around Dhaka.

He made these remarks on Friday morning while attending the ‘BIWTA Walkway Run-2026’ event organized by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Mohammadpur, Dhaka. During the event, the minister joined individuals who regularly walk and participate in marathons.

Sheikh Rabiul Alam said that an environment suitable for people to walk is being created by conserving both sides of the river. Walkways have already been constructed in various places. However, there are incomplete connections or “missing links” in the walkways in some areas, and initiatives have been taken to construct those as well.

He stated that the government aims to develop the riverbanks in such a way that people can walk regularly, spend time in a clean environment, and enjoy the beauty of the river during their leisure.

Emphasizing the crucial role of direct and indirect public participation in river and environmental protection, the minister said that BIWTA is implementing various initiatives to ensure people are aware of and responsible towards the rivers. The purpose of engaging individuals who regularly walk and participate in marathons in these programs is to encourage them and ensure necessary facilities.

Regarding the activities to free rivers from encroachment and pollution, the minister stated that a comprehensive action plan has been undertaken to make the rivers around Dhaka free from encroachment and pollution. The construction of walkways along the riverbanks is helping to preserve the river boundaries. Additionally, these infrastructures are playing a positive role in controlling the tendency to dump waste haphazardly on the riverbanks. There are plans to quickly complete the remaining walkway construction in some areas.

He further informed that approximately 426 sites have been identified as sources of river pollution. Chemical, liquid, and solid wastes are flowing into the rivers from these locations. Activities are underway to control these waste sources and prevent waste from entering the rivers, through coordination among the Ministry of Environment and Forests, BIWTA, city corporations, WASA, and other relevant agencies.

Presenting the plan to expand water vessel movement and communication systems in the rivers around Dhaka, Sheikh Rabiul Alam stated that the government aims to develop rivers not just as a means of communication, but also as attractive areas for tourism and recreation. To achieve this, initiatives are being taken to launch new waterways, introduce modern and attractive water vessels, and construct new river stations and jetties. There are plans to develop these jetties and stations in an integrated manner with the road communication system.

The minister mentioned that although initiatives were taken in the past to transport passengers on circular waterways around Dhaka, the desired success was not achieved. Key reasons included longer travel times by water compared to roads and the lack of a favorable environment for passengers due to river pollution. However, currently, initiatives are being taken to overcome these obstacles through river pollution control, eviction of encroachers, introduction of modern vessels, and development of river stations and jetties.

He expressed hope that if the ongoing activities are implemented quickly, it will be possible to establish a circular waterway system around Dhaka. This will create new opportunities for commuting from one place to another. Additionally, river-centric tourism and recreational activities will expand, and efforts to free the rivers from encroachment and pollution will become even more effective.

The Shipping Minister expressed hope that if these BIWTA initiatives are implemented, the rivers around Dhaka will regain their vitality. Simultaneously, a clean, eco-friendly, and people-friendly river-centric environment will be developed for city dwellers.

Also present at the event were Md. Ataur Rahman Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping; Mohidul Islam, Chairman of BIWTA; members of BIWTA’s finance, planning, operations, and engineering divisions; and senior officials from the ministry and the agency.