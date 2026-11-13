Gold Price Drops by Tk 9,856 Per Bhori in Four Consecutive Decreases in Bangladesh

Gold prices have fallen again in the domestic market. The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has set the new price of 22-carat gold at Tk 2,158 less per bhori (including VAT). This brings the total decrease in gold prices to Tk 9,856 per bhori over four consecutive reductions.

Bajus announced the fourth consecutive reduction in gold prices in a circular on Friday morning (November 13). The new prices became effective from 10:00 AM.

Earlier, on Thursday (November 12), Bajus had reduced gold prices for the third consecutive time in the domestic market. On that day, the price of 22-carat gold was set at Tk 2,21,966 per bhori, after a reduction of Tk 2,216 per bhori.

According to Bajus’s new decision, the current price of 22-carat gold (11.664 grams) in the domestic market, including VAT, is Tk 2,19,808 per bhori. Additionally, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk 2,09,894 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 1,80,267 per bhori, and traditional method gold at Tk 1,47,316 per bhori.