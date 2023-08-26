বাংলা
Politics

BCL to hold biggest-ever rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Sept 1

by Salauddin
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, has announced to hold the biggest-ever student rally in city’s Suhrawardy Udyan on September 1.

BCL President Saddam Hossain came up with the declaration while addressing a press briefing at Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University (DU) campus here, saying that more than five lakh students will gather in this rally.

He said that the rally of September 1st is going to be a landmark one in the history of BCL and this largest gathering will be held to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib alongside transforming grief into strength.

The student rally was originally scheduled to be held on August 31, but considering the issue of HSC examination, it was deferred to September 1.

The Chhatra League President said that they have already formed 127 coordination teams under the leadership of central leaders to bring students from all over the country to the rally.

At the same time, Chhatra League leaders and activists are campaigning round the clock in every district, upazila, union and village of the country to make the event a success, he added.

