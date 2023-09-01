BCL to hold grand rally at Suhrawardi Udayan this afternoon

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ruling Awami League (AL), will hold the biggest-ever student rally at Suhrawardi Udayan this afternoon in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address the rally to be held at 3pm.

BCL hopes that it is going to be a historic gathering as students from across the country will participate in the rally to give an ultimatum to BNP-Jamaat, the external enemies of this country and people, war criminals, militants and terrorists, said BCL leaders.

BCL President Saddam Hussein will chair the rally, said a BCL press release.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Saddam said, “Our politics is based on ideals and rules of the constitution. We do not believe in the politics of violence.”

“The students and the representatives of the young generation will express their disbelief against anti-liberation forces,” Saddam added.