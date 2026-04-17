Bangladesh Targets 248 for Victory

Batting first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, New Zealand had a great start but failed to capitalize towards the end. Despite fifties from Henry Nicholls and Dane Foxcroft, the Kiwi innings concluded at 247 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. Consequently, Bangladesh needs to score 248 runs to win.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Opening their innings, the Kiwis lost opener Nick Kelly in the seventh over, who was dismissed for 7 runs off a delivery by Shoriful Islam.

Coming in at number two, Will Young built a 73-run partnership with Henry Nicholls. This partnership was broken by Bangladesh’s leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. Young scored 30 runs off 42 balls before his dismissal. Captain Tom Latham also couldn’t stay at the crease for long, scoring 9 runs off 15 balls before being bowled by Mahedi Hasan Miraz.

Meanwhile, opener Henry Nicholls, playing at his own pace, reached his half-century. His innings ended at 68 runs, as he was caught behind off Rishad Hossain’s bowling. His remarkable 83-ball innings included nine fours. Josh Clarkson was then dismissed for just 8 runs.

Although New Zealand suddenly lost momentum, Dane Foxcroft stood firm at the crease and continued to bat. He completed his fifty in 52 balls. His innings concluded at 59 runs, scored off 58 balls and featuring eight fours. Additionally, Blair Tickner scored 7, Nathan Smith 20, and Lennox 1 run.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, and Shoriful Islam each took two wickets. Mahedi Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana claimed one wicket apiece.