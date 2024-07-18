229 BGB platoons deployed across the country

A total of 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country including the capital, to maintain law and order amid the ongoing quota reform movement.

A BGB press release signed by the Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam issued here stated that, 229 platoons BGB will remain vigilant on the streets, highways and important places across the country to ensure security and safety of the commoners.

Earlier on Monday (July 16), BGB was deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Bogura, Rangpur and Rajshahi on similar grounds.