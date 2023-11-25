Call for sending foreign observers to see Bangladesh’s upcoming polls

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has reiterated his call to foreign countries to send observers to see the upcoming national election in Bangladesh as he assured them that the polls will be held in a free and fair manner.

“The Election Commission is committed to holding a free and fair election with participation of the voters in a festive atmosphere…I urge you to send observers to observe the election process in Bangladesh,” he told concurrently accredited Ambassadors to Bangladesh at the Bangladesh mission here last evening (Friday).

Speaking at a media briefing here this morning, the foreign secretary said that he told the ambassadors that the people of Bangladesh have been eagerly waiting to rejoice this festival and take part in the democratic process to vote and elect the representatives of their choice.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Director General (DG), South Asia, Bangladesh foreign ministry A.T.M Rokebul Haque, among others, attended the media briefing when Minister (Press) Shaban Mahmood conducted the event, joined by journalists from India’s mainstream media.

Responding to a media query, Masud Bin Momen told reporters that the Election Commission has already announced polls schedule in line with the country’s constitution. It is the constitutional obligation that the election has to be held after every five years, so Election Commission has announced the polls schedule in line with the constitution.

Asked about “foreign interference in Bangladesh’s election process”, he said, “Our people’s desire is our prerogative…We don’t like any kind of interference in our domestic affairs…We are committed to our democratic system”.

About the Rohingya issue, he sought support from their (ambassadors) respective countries to help ensure sustainable repatriation of the Myanmar citizens in their country soon. He told them that immediate repatriation of the Rohingya people is crucial for regional peace and stability.

“Ultimate solution is to sustainable return of Rohingyas to their home country as they have been emerged as a huge burden to Bangladesh,” he said, adding that every year more that 34,000 new born Rohingya children are being added to the existing 1.1 million Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh being persecuted in Myanmar.

Referring to the diplomatic briefing, the foreign secretary said that he had highlighted the recent socio-economic developments of Bangladesh for last 15 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.