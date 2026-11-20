President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that students have played the most significant role in fulfilling the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.

He made this remark while speaking as the chief guest at the 186th founding anniversary celebration of Dhaka College on Friday (November 20).

The President said, ‘When we were students here, politics was largely prohibited. Despite that, we tried to engage in politics secretly. Students have played the most significant role in fulfilling the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.’

He believes that the education system needs to be restructured to build one that can play an effective role for the people of the country.

He added that it is necessary to review how effectively the educational institutions receiving MPO (Monthly Pay Order) are contributing to national life.

The President further stated that an educated, ethical, and humane generation can build the Bangladesh of tomorrow. Teachers’ responsibilities are not limited to teaching alone; it is also their duty to nurture students into humane individuals.