The morning after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its historic ruling holding Myanmar responsible for the Rohingya genocide in the case filed by The Gambia, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. On Friday (November 20) at 8:30 AM, he addressed assembled refugees, representatives of the Bangladesh government and the United Nations, and media personnel at a playing field within a Rohingya camp.

Beginning his speech with an emotional tone, Dr. Khalilur Rahman stated, “Yesterday, the highest court of the United Nations in The Hague spoke. The court pronounced your name—‘Rohingya.’ The court’s verdict is clear: what was perpetrated against you in 2017 was genocide.”

He then paid deep tribute to the Rohingya who perished without being able to witness justice.

Earlier, Dr. Khalilur Rahman reminisced about his work in the refugee camps as Bangladesh’s High Representative for Rohingya affairs. He said, “I didn’t want to talk about you from New York. I wanted to stand by your side. For years, you called upon the world to hear your story—today, the world has listened.”

He noted that this is the first time in history that the International Court of Justice has held a state accountable for genocide. The court found evidence that Myanmar’s security forces deliberately killed at least 10,000 Rohingya, committed widespread sexual violence, targeted women and children, and destroyed villages. At the same time, the court also recognized the Rohingya as a distinct ethnic group.

He expressed gratitude to The Gambia, which pursued the legal battle, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the 11 intervening countries in the case, the court’s judges, the UN investigative team, and the host Bangladesh government, its people, and the local residents of Ukhia-Teknaf for this historic achievement. He also paid special tribute to the courageous Rohingya women and victims who gave testimony.

The President of the UN General Assembly put forth a four-point appeal for the implementation of the ruling and the establishment of true justice in the lives of the Rohingya.

Firstly, to ensure accountability and justice, individuals suspected of crimes under the Genocide Convention must be immediately investigated, prosecuted, and punished. Furthermore, flaws in Myanmar’s domestic laws must be rectified to guarantee the prevention of such crimes’ recurrence in the future.

Secondly, arrangements must be made for the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of displaced Rohingya to their homeland. Their lost homes, land, and property must be returned or compensated for, families reunited, and their rights to citizenship and security ensured. Concurrently, the United Nations must be allowed to operate in Myanmar.

Thirdly, adequate compensation must be provided for the irreparable harm suffered by the Rohingya as individuals and as a community. He called upon Myanmar to submit a report on this matter within the next two years. He also urged the international community and development partners to increase funding for food, education, healthcare, and protection in the refugee camps until safe repatriation begins. This is because Bangladesh alone cannot bear this burden.

Fourthly, an environment must be created through legal and institutional reforms, training of security forces, and establishment of effective civilian control, where Rohingya can live without fear. Citing Article 94 of the UN Charter, which makes ICJ rulings binding, he stated that failure to implement the verdict provides an opportunity to approach the Security Council.

Concluding his speech, Dr. Khalilur Rahman referenced the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying, “Yesterday, that convention worked on behalf of a community that has no army or power. The motto of the current session of the General Assembly is ‘Restoring Trust.’ Through yesterday’s verdict, the world has taken a significant step towards fulfilling the promise made to you. Now, we must walk together until full justice is established and you return safely home.”