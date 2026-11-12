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Remittances Reach $1.52 Billion in First 11 Days of November

by newsdesk
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Expatriates have sent remittances totaling USD 1.524 billion to the country in the first 11 days of November. During the same period last year, remittances stood at USD 1.231 billion. This indicates a 23.9 percent increase in remittance flow year-on-year.

This information was revealed from the latest statistics released by Bangladesh Bank.

According to the central bank’s data, remittances worth USD 116 million were received in the country on November 11 alone.

Meanwhile, in the first four months and 11 days of the current fiscal year (July 1 to November 11), the country received a total of USD 12.989 billion in remittances.

During the same period of the last fiscal year, expatriates had sent USD 11.38 billion. This indicates a 14.2 percent growth in remittance flow in the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period.

This consistent growth in expatriate earnings is playing a positive role in the country’s foreign exchange flow.

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