President: Country’s Islamic Scholars Show the Path of Truth and Humanity

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that the country’s Islamic scholars (Alem society) guide towards truth and humanity. He emphasized that the Alem society must play an effective role in eradicating corruption, drugs, terrorism, and hatred from society.

He made these remarks on Thursday (November 12) at the inauguration ceremony of the International Qirat Competition held at the National Mosque, Baitul Mukarram.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that division, vengeance, and retaliation weaken the state and society in the long run. He added that the government is working to ensure religious communal harmony in the country.

He urged everyone to remain vigilant against past fascism, injustice, and corruption. He also advised living life relying on Allah, following the path of truth and justice.

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called for collective work to build a just, humane, and welfare-oriented society based on the teachings and ideals of the Quran.