The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved 10 development projects involving an expenditure of BDT 24,110.66 crore. Among the approved projects, five are new, four are revised, and one proposes an extension of its duration.

These projects were approved at a meeting held on Wednesday (November 25) at the Bangladesh Secretariat, chaired by Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Tareq Rahman.

For the implementation of these projects, BDT 12,775.99 crore will be spent from government funds, BDT 8,944.21 crore from project loans, and BDT 2,390.47 crore from the own financing of relevant agencies.

Among the approved projects, two belong to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, three to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, one to the Ministry of Social Welfare, one to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, two to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and one to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The two health sector projects include the second revision of the project for establishing comprehensive cancer, heart disease, and kidney treatment centers in eight divisional cities, and the second revision of the project for constructing 500-bed medical college hospitals in Jashore, Cox’s Bazar, Pabna, and Noakhali. The upward expansion of the National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital to the 11th and 12th floors is also included.

Among the three projects under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, two are new. These are the rural infrastructure development projects for Pabna district, and for Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar districts. On the other hand, the second revision of the important rural infrastructure development project for Noakhali, Feni, and Lakshmipur districts has been approved.

Under the Ministry of Social Welfare, the duration of the project for establishing health service centers by the Bangladesh Poverty Alleviation Organization in Charfashion Upazila has been extended for the fourth time. The fourth revision of the project for making rural earthen roads sustainable through Herring Bone Bond (HBB) under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has also been approved.

Two new projects have been approved under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. These include increasing the capacity of the distribution system of 13 rural electricity cooperatives adjacent to Dhaka under the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, and modernizing and enhancing the capacity of rural electricity distribution systems in Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.

Furthermore, under the Ministry of Water Resources, the rehabilitation project for coastal polders 64/2A and 64/2B for the development of flood control, drainage, and irrigation systems in Pekua Upazila of Cox’s Bazar has been approved.

Meanwhile, ECNEC was informed about seven additional projects with expenditures below BDT 50 crore. These projects have already been approved by the Planning Minister.

These projects include the second revision of the project for flood control, waterlogging and congestion mitigation, and drainage system development in Chittagong Metropolitan area; the Flood Reconstruction Emergency Assistance Project; the upgrading of the central packing house’s plant quarantine laboratory to international standards; and the sustainable development and expansion of fisheries resources in Mymensingh division.

Also included are projects for improving the survey methods of inland aquatic fisheries resources, enhancing the capacity of Venom Research Center Bangladesh, and establishing a Textile Vocational Institute in Bhandaria, Pirojpur.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Abdul Moin Khan, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman, Social Welfare Minister Dr. Zahid, and Water Resources Minister Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie, along with senior officials from relevant ministries, were present at the meeting.