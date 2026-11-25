After extensive discussions and negotiations, the Minimum Wage Board has determined the new minimum wage for garment workers. With the consensus of both owner and worker representatives and votes from board members, the lowest wage has been set at Tk 17,000. This new wage will be effective from December. A gazette notification on this matter will be issued soon.

District and Sessions Judge Syed Azad Subhani, Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, announced this information at a press conference held at 2 AM on Tuesday (November 24) after a meeting at the Board’s conference room in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

He informed that for the first time, the board was able to finalize the minimum wage for garment workers within just 20 days.

The wages for the first, second, and third grades were determined by unanimous agreement in the new wage structure. However, as the owner and worker representatives could not agree on the wage for the fourth or lowest grade, a secret ballot was held in accordance with labor law. In this vote, four members voted in favor of Tk 17,000, and two members voted in favor of Tk 18,000.

According to the new structure, the minimum wage for helpers, thread cutters, and line assistants in the fourth grade has been set at Tk 17,000.

For the third grade, junior operators, experienced helpers, folders, packers, and tagging men will receive a wage of Tk 19,200.

For the second grade, including sewing, cutting, finishing, and quality control operators, the wage has been set at Tk 20,000.

And for the first grade, senior operators, pattern makers, sample makers, screen printers, and senior dyeing operators will receive a wage of Tk 21,500.

Furthermore, it has been decided to adjust the salaries of workers who currently earn more than the minimum wage by at least two thousand taka. Factories will also be able to pay more than this based on their capacity.

According to meeting sources, in the final stage, the workers’ side proposed a minimum wage of Tk 18,000. On the other hand, discussions began at 2 PM on Tuesday based on the owners’ proposal from Monday, continuing with breaks until 1:30 AM.

At the press conference, workers’ representative Babul Akhter urged the striking workers to return to work. He also stated that he would recommend to the government to stop the dismissal of workers involved in the movement, release arrested workers, withdraw cases, and end harassment.