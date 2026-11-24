Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has stated that Bangladesh’s armed forces are highly organized, professional, and prepared to face any challenge. He made the remark on Tuesday (November 24) after inspecting a joint military exercise of the army, navy, and air force special forces at Swarnadwip, Noakhali.

After the exercise, the Prime Minister said, “A new chapter has been written in the history of Bangladesh’s military forces. I am proud to be a witness to it. This is the first joint military exercise in the nation’s history where the special forces of the three services have completed training together.”

He further added, “Today’s exercise will send a clear message to the world that Bangladesh’s armed forces are highly organized, professional, and always ready to confront any challenge. The foresight behind this exercise reflects the government’s commitment to military modernization.”

The head of government remarked that the armed forces are a source of pride for the nation, stating that they will remain steadfast in their duties during any future crisis.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Swarnadwip to observe this first-ever joint exercise, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the chiefs of the three services. Members of the armed forces showcased their military capabilities in the presence of the head of government, who was physically present on the battlefield.

The Prime Minister observed the exercise while driving a military vehicle alongside the Army Chief. He was accompanied by his defense advisor, the chiefs of the three services, and several cabinet members.

The backdrop of this joint exercise was to liberate mineral-rich Swarnadwip from enemy occupation. In a strategic exercise to protect the country’s sovereignty and reclaim territory, specialized members of the three forces conducted a simultaneous drill to neutralize enemy strongholds by land, sea, and air.

The exercise highlighted the Air Force’s capabilities through the descent of para-commandos from the sky and their positioning to target enemy bases. Concurrently, naval commandos demonstrated their operations, and army commandos showcased their skill in breaking enemy strongholds through direct ground combat.

This joint training exercise involved the Army’s Para Commando Brigade, the Navy’s SWADS, and the Air Force’s 501 Air Regiment.

The Bangladesh Army has been conducting training and development activities on Swarnadwip, a naturally formed island in the Bay of Bengal, south of Noakhali.