The government has appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) in seven districts across the country. Concurrently, a total of 14 officers from the BCS (Police) cadre, including seven officers of SP rank, have been transferred and posted to various police units.

This decision was announced through a gazette notification issued by the Police-1 branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (November 25). The notification was signed by Deputy Secretary Tausif Ahmed, by order of the President. The order, issued in the public interest, will be effective immediately, as stated in the notification.

According to the gazette, Amirul Islam, Deputy Police Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police for Sunamganj. Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, Deputy Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been posted as SP of Lalmonirhat, and Md. Touhidul Arif, also a Deputy Police Commissioner from the same unit, has been assigned as SP of Narail.

Khan Muhammad Abu Naser, Superintendent of Police of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), has been given charge of Khulna district. Md. Jasim Uddin, Superintendent of Police of Gaibandha, has been transferred to Feni, and Mohammad Kamrul Islam, Superintendent of Police of SRU Dhaka, has been made the SP of Gaibandha. Additionally, Md. Chufi Ullah, Special Superintendent of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been posted as the Superintendent of Police for Naogaon district.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Superintendents of Police from the seven districts, along with seven other officers, have been transferred to various units of the police force.

In this list, Abu Basar Mohammad Zakir Hossain, SP of Sunamganj, has been made the Superintendent of Police for the Tourist Police. Md. Asaduzzaman, SP of Lalmonirhat, has also been transferred to the same unit.

Sarkar Omar Faruk, SP of Khulna, has been posted as Superintendent of Police at the Police Staff College in Dhaka. Md. Habibullah, SP of Feni, has been attached as Superintendent of Police to the In-Service Training Center of 6 APBn in Mahalchari, Khagrachari.

Furthermore, Muhammad Shahnewaz Khaled, Deputy Police Commissioner (Supernumerary Additional DIG) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (Supernumerary Additional DIG) at the Rangpur Range DIG office.

Md. Arefin Jewel, Superintendent of Police of APBn, has been transferred as Deputy Police Commissioner of CMP, and Mohammad Tarikul Islam, Superintendent of Police of Naogaon, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The gazette notification states that this order, issued in the public interest, shall take immediate effect.