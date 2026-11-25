Prime Minister Tarique Rahman rode and inspected samples of bicycles brought for three lakh meritorious female students from classes six to ten across the country.

On Wednesday (November 25) morning, he rode and inspected several types of bicycles below his office at the Secretariat.

Samples of these bicycles, intended for distribution among meritorious students nationwide, were presented before him. The purpose of riding the bicycles was distinct—to personally assess the quality and practical aspects of the bicycles designated as gifts from the government for meritorious female students.

At this exhibition, organized at the initiative of the Ministry of Education, several types of bicycles for distribution among meritorious female students were brought before the Prime Minister. Under this initiative, 3 lakh female students from classes six to ten in 20,000 schools will be given bicycles. Students securing the first, second, and third positions in each class will receive one bicycle each.

This initiative has been taken to encourage girls in their studies and prevent school dropouts.

Present at the time were State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister A.B.M. Abdus Sattar, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani, and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Education Abdul Khaleque, along with other relevant officials.