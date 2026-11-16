Approval for Two New Police Stations and Two Municipalities

To further streamline the country’s administrative activities, the government has approved the formation of two new police stations and two new municipalities. Concurrently, a decision has been made to change the name of one police station and relocate the administrative headquarters of two sub-districts (upazilas).

These proposals received approval on Monday (November 16) during a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganization (NICAR) of Bangladesh.

According to the approved decisions, ‘Matamuhuri Police Station’ will be established in the Bottolee area of Konakhali Union, under Matamuhuri Upazila, by dividing the Chakaria Police Station in Cox’s Bazar district. Additionally, approval has been granted for establishing ‘Mokamtala Police Station’ in the newly formed Mokamtala Upazila, by dividing the Shibganj Police Station in Bogura district.

In the same meeting, approval was given for the formation of ‘Mokamtala’ Municipality in Mokamtala Upazila of Bogura district and ‘Jaintiapur’ Municipality in Jaintiapur Upazila of Sylhet district.

Furthermore, approval has been granted to change the name of Pagla Police Station to ‘South Gafargaon Police Station’, aligning with the name of the newly created South Gafargaon Upazila in Mymensingh district.

A decision has also been made to relocate the administrative headquarters of the newly created Chandraganj Upazila, formed by dividing the Sadar Upazila of Lakshmipur district. While the initial proposal was to establish the headquarters in Motbi and Charchamita Mouzas, it has now been approved for establishment in Mouza No. 163 Uttar Chandrapur and Mouza No. 166 Hajirpara of Hajirpara Union.

Similarly, approval has been granted to relocate the administrative headquarters of the newly created Bangra Upazila, formed by dividing the Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla district, from Khamargram Mouza to Mouza No. 40 Dakshin Bangra of Bangra Purba Union.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had previously proposed the establishment of new police stations and changes to police station names. Meanwhile, the Local Government Division submitted proposals for the formation of municipalities and the relocation of administrative headquarters.