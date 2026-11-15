Two Oil Tankers on Fire in Strait of Hormuz, One Claimed to Have Sunk

Two oil tankers caught fire following a naval mine explosion in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, in southern Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran claims that a massive supertanker, carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, sank in the sea.

This information was disclosed in a statement by the IRGC Navy on Sunday (November 15). Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency reported the news.

The statement claimed that the two vessels were attempting to navigate an unauthorized route through the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. During a confrontation with the navy, a powerful explosion occurred, causing both ships to catch fire. Subsequently, a supertanker carrying a large quantity of crude oil sank in the southern part of the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC alleged that the ships were attempting to cross the strait secretly with their navigation systems turned off. Iran also claimed that the US military assisted in this endeavor.

However, Iranian authorities did not disclose details regarding the names of the damaged ships, their ownership, or the fate of the sailors. The report also did not mention any independent verification of the information provided by them.

Meanwhile, such an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes, has heightened international concern. A significant volume of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) is transported daily through this waterway to various countries.

Consequently, if shipping is disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz, it could not only disrupt global energy supplies but also impact international oil and gas prices.