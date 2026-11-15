Hridoy stands tall amidst collapse, notches career’s second century

Bangladesh’s middle-order batsman Towhid Hridoy is enjoying a stellar run with the bat. He has carried his brilliant form from the West Indies series into the first Test against South Africa, notching his second career Test century.

When the team faced a batting collapse, losing wickets quickly, Hridoy anchored the innings with patient batting. The 25-year-old batter has now scored two centuries in just four Test matches.

On the first day of the Johannesburg Test, Hridoy confidently handled the South African bowlers, completing his second career century off 195 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

Previously, in his last Test against West Indies in Sylhet, he scored an unbeaten 242 runs. He also contributed 82 runs in the second innings of the same match.

Now in Johannesburg, Hridoy has achieved the feat of scoring over fifty runs in three consecutive innings and centuries in two consecutive matches.

Not only that, but he has also achieved the distinction of scoring centuries in two consecutive first-class innings on South African soil.

Last August, during Bangladesh ‘A’ team’s tour of South Africa, Hridoy scored an unbeaten 350 runs. This is the highest first-class innings by a foreign batter on South African soil, as well as the highest individual first-class innings by any Bangladeshi batter.

Maintaining that rhythm, Hridoy also notched a century in the first innings of the Johannesburg Test. With his superb partnership with Liton Kumar Das, Bangladesh is heading towards a substantial total.

As of writing this report, Bangladesh has scored 319 runs for 5 wickets in 79 overs. Hridoy remains unbeaten on 132 and Liton on 89. Their partnership has accumulated 198 runs, marking Bangladesh’s highest stand against South Africa for any wicket.