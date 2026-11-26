Due to a sudden drop of over 2% in gold prices in the global market, the price of this precious metal has fallen to its lowest level in over a year. The primary reason for this significant pressure on the gold market is the apprehension that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, might increase interest rates in the future.

On Wednesday, November 25, the price of an ounce of gold in the spot market fell by 2% to $3,483.59, marking its lowest point since September of the previous year.

According to data from the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, inflation further increased in the country in October. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% that month, following a 0.5% increase in September.

David Meger, Director of Metals Trading at High Ridge Futures, stated that inflationary pressure remains significantly above the Federal Reserve’s target, creating the potential for future interest rate hikes. This negatively impacts gold prices, and the latest PCE inflation data has done little to alleviate this concern.

Market analysts suggest that generally, when interest rates are high, investor interest in gold diminishes because gold does not yield any interest. Conversely, investing in other interest-bearing assets creates opportunities for additional income.