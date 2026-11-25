US President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs as part of his declared trade policy. Under this, goods from 14 countries and regions, including Bangladesh, will face new tariffs when entering the US market. The list includes several major US trade partners, such as China, the European Union, India, and Japan.

Among the new tariffs, a maximum of 40 percent tariff has been proposed on Chinese goods. For Vietnam, this rate is a maximum of 35 percent. Goods from other countries will face tariffs ranging from 20 to 25 percent. However, the effective tariff rate may be lower for some countries due to Trump’s agreed-upon tariff limits.

This new move comes after the US Supreme Court declared Trump’s previously announced ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs illegal. Subsequently, in March, the White House initiated investigations into the trade practices of various countries.

Under US trade law, these investigations are conducted under ‘Section 301’. This examines whether the policies and actions of foreign governments unfairly impact the interests of American businesses, workers, and consumers.

The 14 countries and regions under investigation are China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, and India.

During his second term, Trump has repeatedly threatened and implemented tariffs on various countries. He claims that this policy will increase production and create new jobs in the United States.

However, economists have warned that imposing additional tariffs on imported goods could lead to increased inflation. This could raise consumer costs for purchasing goods and also risks hindering global trade.

Source: BBC.