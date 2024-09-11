বাংলা
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
National

Govt forms taskforce for just, sustainable, dynamic economy

by Mir Shakil
The government has formed a 12-member taskforce to reframe the development strategies to attain anti-discriminatory sustainable development.

The taskforce titled “Re-strategising the economy and mobilising resources for equitable and sustainable development” will be led by former director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Dr KAS Murshid, said a circular issued by the Planning Division yesterday.

It said the taskforce has been formed to formulate anti-discriminatory and sustainable development strategies.

It will prepare a primary full-fledged report within the next three months to lay the foundation of a just, sustainable and dynamic economy.

   

New members can be included in the taskforce while General Economics Division (GED) member of the Planning Commission will act as its member secretary, the circular said.

Other members of the taskforce are: former World Bank official Akhtar Mahmood, Dhaka University’s Economics Department professor Dr Selim Raihan, former head of the research department of Commonwealth Secretariat Dr Abdur Razzak, Yale University’s Economics Department professor Dr Mushfiq Mobarak, BUET professor Dr Shamsul Haque, Dhaka University’s Economics Department professor Dr Rumana Huque, former president of MCCI Nasim Manzoor, research director of BIDS Dr Monzur Hossain, executive director of CPD Dr Fahmida Khatun, chief executive officer of BDjobs AKM Fahim Mashrur and member of General Economics Division of the Planning Commission Dr Md Kawser Ahmed.

