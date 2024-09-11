বাংলা
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Politics

Hasina sued over attempt to murder lawyer in 2013

by Mir Shakil
A case was filed today against 27 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for allegedly attempting to murder a lawyer in front of the Supreme Court in 2013.

Lawyer Rehena Pervin filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanom and the court after recording statement of the complainant, asked Shahbagh Police Station to file the matter as first information report (FIR).

The other prominent accused in the case are- Obaidul Quader, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Shamsul Haque Tuku, Amir Hossain Amu, Jahangir Kabir Nanok, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Hasanul Huq Inu, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat. Another 200-300 unnamed people were also made accused in the case.

According to the case documents, around three hundred lawyers were protesting in front of the Supreme Court on December 29, 2013, demanding the reinstatement of the caretaker government system. At around 3.30 pm, police along with Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League cadres attacked the lawyers, beating them indiscriminately.

   

Complainant Rehena got injured in the attack and was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

