বাংলা
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » USAID and Purdue University Study Highlights Challenges in Livestock Food Safety Standards
Business

USAID and Purdue University Study Highlights Challenges in Livestock Food Safety Standards

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 5 views 2 minutes read

The USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Livestock and Nutrition Activity, implemented by ACDI/VOCA, hosted a Sharing and Validation Workshop on its Food Safety Assessment of the Livestock Value Chain at the Renaissance Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka. Findings from the recent Food Safety Gap Analysis, conducted in collaboration with Purdue University’s Food Safety Innovation Lab, were presented during the event.

The analysis identified persistent challenges in maintaining food safety standards, including inadequate hygiene practices, infrastructural gaps, and limited knowledge and practices at the local level.

Dr. Md. Reajul Huq, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services and the event’s Chief Guest, emphasized the importance of safe dairy and meat handling to strengthen public health, enhance consumer confidence, and unlock trade opportunities in both local and international markets.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Shoeb, a member of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), highlighted the critical need for collaboration with market actors, particularly at the local business level, to build capacity for maintaining food safety standards and protocols. Mr. Joseph Lessard, Director of the Economic Growth Office at USAID Bangladesh, reiterated USAID’s commitment to improving food safety practices.

   

He underscored the role of enhanced food safety in bolstering food security, safeguarding consumer health, and driving economic progress in Bangladesh. In addition to Mr. Lessard, the event was attended by other USAID personnel, including Alexis Polovina, the Feed the Future Coordinator, and Project Management Specialists Mehedi Hasan, Muhammad Nuruzzaman, and Farhad Hossain.

The event was also attended by key representatives from organizations including the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), the Ministry of Industry, the Directorate General Office of Health Services, the Bangladesh Institute of Research and Training on Applied Nutrition (BIRTAN), as well as academia, the private sector, and development partners.

Participants engaged in collaborative discussions to identify targeted interventions aimed at improving food safety practices across the dairy and meat value chains. The event concluded with a collective commitment to advancing these interventions through coordinated efforts among government ministries, academia, and private sector stakeholders.

You may also like

Ali places Tk 7.97 lakh crore budget for FY25 tomorrow

adidas inaugurates flagship store in Dhaka’s Gulshan

Luminous Power Technologies and Dhaka Power Traders join hands to bring Instant Power Solutions...

Finance ministry identifies SOE weaknesses, suggest remedies

Biden sells economic strength, but voters aren’t buying yet

FBCCI, CHCC to work together to strengthen bilateral trade

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

USAID and Purdue University Study Highlights Challenges in Livestock Food Safety Standards
SC upholds HC judgment scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus
War monitor says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country
Bashir seeks people’s support to ensure justice for all

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More