Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Hasan meets Ajit Doval, discusses regional peace, security issues

by Mir Shakil
Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, who is now in the Indian capital on a three-day official visit, had a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval at the latter’s office here this morning.

During the one hour meeting, they discussed wide range of issues relating to peace, security and Rohingya repatriation.

“We have discussed wide range of issues ranging from regional peace, security and Rohingya repatriation,” Dr. Hasan told media after emerging from the meeting.

He added that the issues would also be discussed in details during his bilateral talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in the evening.

The minister said that the both sides have agreed that ensuring security in the region is the pre-requisite for peace and development and both have to work together to continue stability in the region.

The minister emphasized on working closely to continue the pace of development, which have been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last couple of years.

About Rohingya issue, Hasan said that he sought Indian support for repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to their own country Myanmar saying that Rohingya issue is the worry faction for ensuring regional peace and stability.

Responding to a question, he said that the two sides also discussed issues as how they will work together to ensure peace in the region under the prevailing situation in Myanmar.

Later, the minister paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Rajghat here.

Hasan arrived in New Delhi last night. This is his first bilateral visit abroad as foreign minister after swearing in of the new government in Bangladesh.

He will hold bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar this evening when both the leaders are expected to “review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement”.

During the visit, the foreign minister is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Apart from his bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Hasan will deliver a special lecture at Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) on “Bangladesh- India Relations in the Last Decade” on Thursday morning.

He will also give another lecture at Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia (FCC, South Asia) on “Bangladesh-India Relations Today” on Thursday evening.

He will leave New Delhi on Friday for Kolkata.

