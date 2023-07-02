বাংলা
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home Lifestyle Job Ready Certificate Program for One Lakh Youngsters
Lifestyle

Job Ready Certificate Program for One Lakh Youngsters

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 1 views 1 minutes read

In order to utilize the opportunities and face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution of the 21st century in the job market, Smart Education Platform and Tutors Marketplace Ostadjee.com, along with the Silicon Valley startup foundation Wadani Foundation in the United States, will prepare 100,000 young individuals. This Job Ready Certificate Program will equip them for the current job market through five courses:

Data Analysis.
21st Century Employability Skill Development.
21st Century Employability Skill Assessment by Industry Expert.
Mock Test by Industry Expert.
CV Writing and Vetting by Industry Expert.

After completing the course, everyone will receive internationally recognized certificates and skill cards. Mr. Julius Caesar Talukdar, the founder of Ostadjee, said, “Out of one lakh seats, 10,000 seats will be reserved for the University of Dhaka, and the rest will be for other universities and colleges in Bangladesh. I envision a time when every young individual completes their education with the certainty of a job placement. We will be the creators of that time.”

The partners for this program include Team Positive Bangladesh, InternBD, esheebee, Dhaka University Nirapotta Moncha, and School of Lifelong Learning. The registration for this program will begin from July 7, and the courses will commence from July 10. Information regarding the registration on July 7 can be found at www.ostadjee.com/event and www.facebook.com/ostadjeeofficial

You may also like

‘We’re not perfect but we’re freaking trying’: Chloé’s on making fashion sustainable

Top baby names list for 2021 reveals familiar trends going forward

Couple gets married at ‘most beautiful’ Taco Bell: ‘It was the best of both...

Kyle Larson’s comeback brings him to the brink of NASCAR championship

10 dietary tips to reduce heart disease and stroke risk, according to research

Woman’s hairdressing video on TikTok says we’re all washing our hair wrong

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Eid Natok: Jamai Shoshur Er Qurbani
Saudi Arabia keen to provide all-out cooperation in Bangladesh’s development
TK 7,61,785 cr budget for FY 2023-24 passed in parliament
BNP gets confused over political workers, terrorists: Hasan

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More