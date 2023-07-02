Job Ready Certificate Program for One Lakh Youngsters

In order to utilize the opportunities and face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution of the 21st century in the job market, Smart Education Platform and Tutors Marketplace Ostadjee.com, along with the Silicon Valley startup foundation Wadani Foundation in the United States, will prepare 100,000 young individuals. This Job Ready Certificate Program will equip them for the current job market through five courses:

Data Analysis.

21st Century Employability Skill Development.

21st Century Employability Skill Assessment by Industry Expert.

Mock Test by Industry Expert.

CV Writing and Vetting by Industry Expert.

After completing the course, everyone will receive internationally recognized certificates and skill cards. Mr. Julius Caesar Talukdar, the founder of Ostadjee, said, “Out of one lakh seats, 10,000 seats will be reserved for the University of Dhaka, and the rest will be for other universities and colleges in Bangladesh. I envision a time when every young individual completes their education with the certainty of a job placement. We will be the creators of that time.”

The partners for this program include Team Positive Bangladesh, InternBD, esheebee, Dhaka University Nirapotta Moncha, and School of Lifelong Learning. The registration for this program will begin from July 7, and the courses will commence from July 10. Information regarding the registration on July 7 can be found at www.ostadjee.com/event and www.facebook.com/ostadjeeofficial