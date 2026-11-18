During a discussion in the National Parliament regarding the demand for establishing a government hospital in the Dhaka-4 constituency, a humorous situation arose. The Prime Minister, in response to a Member of Parliament’s speech, lightheartedly requested them not to clap prematurely.

Recently, during a session of the National Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Dhaka-4 constituency highlighted the healthcare crisis faced by the working class and general populace in their electoral area. At this time, they demanded the establishment of a government hospital in the area. They also mentioned that the Prime Minister had assured them of a feasibility study for the hospital’s establishment.

Later, while addressing the issue, the Prime Minister humorously remarked, “Brother, let me speak first, then you applaud! Let me say what I have to say first… That’s an advanced clap.”

Following this, the Prime Minister elaborated on the existing situation of the country’s health sector and the government’s future plans.

She stated that in the past, the country’s healthcare system had deteriorated to a point where people were compelled to seek advanced medical treatment abroad. However, the current government has adopted extensive plans to ensure quality healthcare services within the country.

The Prime Minister announced that there is a plan to upgrade all existing 50-bed hospitals in every upazila (sub-district) across the country to 150 beds within the next five years. Under this initiative, an additional 100 beds will be added to each hospital. She expressed hope that this will enhance healthcare capacity at the upazila level and provide the general populace with access to more advanced medical treatment locally.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister noted that the government is working on expanding healthcare services even amidst the country’s ongoing economic crisis. She informed that approximately three and a half thousand new beds have been added to the health sector in the past few months.

In the Prime Minister’s speech to Parliament, while the development plans for the health sector were highlighted, her humorous remark about premature applause added a different dimension to the discussion.