Thursday, June 6, 2024
National

PM leaves for New Delhi tomorrow to attend swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi

by Salauddin
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi tomorrow to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term.

“The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4pm tomorrow and will return home at noon on June 9 after attending swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi,” PM’s Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam told BSS.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government during a conversation over telephone. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.

Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 as the BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections while the opposition INDIA bloc, secured 234 seats.

