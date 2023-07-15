PM to attend FBCCI business conference today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a business conference today on building ‘Smart Bangladesh’, a vision of the Awami League (AL) government to transform the country into smart from digital one by 2041.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, is organising the event highlighting the contribution of the private sector in building ‘Smart Bangladesh’ as well as the present context and actions required to take.

The event, titled “Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh”, will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman will attend the programme as special guests.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, at a press conference here yesterday, said the top business leaders of the country will get an opportunity to directly talk with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and express their needs.

Through the conference, he hoped that both public and private sectors will get right guidelines for working together.

“In the business conference, businessmen of the country will able to discuss their expectations and prospects with the Prime Minister. Besides, the businessmen will also get the opportunity to express their needs,” he added.

The private sector has been playing a key role in Bangladesh’s economic progress since the beginning, he said, adding: “The conference will discuss with the prime minister what role the private sector will play in building ‘Smart Bangladesh’.”

Jashim mentioned that the Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 was organised to showcase the country’s trade and investment potential to the world.

“FBCCI is going to publish a book capturing the achievements of the Summit. The book will be presented to the Prime Minister during the business conference which will contain the opinions of experts who participated in the summit while the recommendations and policies discussed during the event will be included,” he added.

The apex trade body of the country will distribute the book to the relevant ministries of the government later, he further said.