PM’s directives to control commodity price, stop corruption

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a set of directives to secretaries for controlling of commodity price, maintaining law and order, implementation of election manifesto, prevention of corruption and implementation of projects through thorough scrutiny.

The premier gave the directives at a meeting of secretaries at Prime Minister’s Office at Tejgaon in the capital.

Following the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the journalists about the premier’s directives.

He said the premier thanked all officials and employees of the all ministries concerned for discharging their duties with sincerity and properly in the 12th national elections.

The premier said the successful completion of the election has strengthened the people’s democratic progression, he said.