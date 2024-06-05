President for quality education, research in universities

President Mohammed Shahabuddin asked the university authorities to ensure quality education and research on campuses coping with modern education programs across the world.

The President, also chancellor of the universities, made the call as Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Alam and Rajshahi University (RU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Golam Sabbir Sattar (Tapu) called on him at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

“Apart from the formal education, the President also put emphasis on informal education,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin Zainal Abedin told BSS after the meetings.

During the meeting, the President was apprised by the vice-chancellors of the overall situation of their respective universities, including educational program and various plans.

The Vice-Chancellor of Rajshahi University led a three-member delegation during the meeting.

The RU VC handed over a copy of the university’s overall education programs to the President, who is an alumnus of RU.

At this time, the VC invited the President to join the RU Convocation to be held in November next.

Noting that the university is an open field for acquiring knowledge, the President said education programs should be designed in such a way that students can acquire knowledge on various contemporary and international issues and prove themselves worthy in the competitive world.

Stating that there is no substitute for research in the acquisition and dissemination of knowledge, the Head of State said, “In research, quality should be given priority over the quantity.”

Priority should be given to making the benefits of this research accessible to all, he added.

He emphasized on the opinion of the concerned stakeholders in setting the educational program.

Secretaries concerned to the President’s office were present there.